Woman Gives Officer Fake Name During Traffic Stop

A Dover woman was arrested Monday night after providing officers with a fake name during a traffic stop, according to the Milford Police Department.More
A traffic stop in Milford lead to the arrest of two Delaware women, according to the Milford Police Department.More
Pennsylvania authorities have arrested for a second time a Delaware man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
A Pennsylvania woman vacationing in Maryland had only been in Ocean City for a few hours when her diamond wedding band slipped off her finger as she played football with her 7-year-old son.More
Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.More
After years of design and eight months of construction, the Lake Avenue Streetscape in Rehoboth Beach is finished.
The $850,000 project -- of which 80 percent was covered by a federal grant -- included adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, fixing drainage and lighting on the busy street.More
