Woman Gives Officer Fake Name During Traffic Stop

A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

MILFORD, Del.- A Dover woman was arrested Monday night after providing officers with a fake name during a traffic stop, according to the Milford Police Department.

Officers pulled over a car around 11 p.m. to identify the occupants for another police agency’s investigation.

Christina Durham, 29, gave officers a fake name, because she had many capiases for her arrest and was a person of interest for another police agency, police said.

Durham was taken into custody and issued a criminal summons for criminal impersonation and hindering prosecution.

She was given a future court date in Justice of the Peace Court 6 in reference to the criminal summons.

Durham was also arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released with future court appearances in Justice of the Peace Court 7 and 8.