Delaware House Approves Bill Protecting Abortion Rights

The Delaware state House on Tuesday gave final legislative approval to a bill ensuring that abortion remains legal in Delaware if Roe v. Wade is ever overturned.More
An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.More
DOVER, Del. -- ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster. The balloon-like plug could be deployed in locations like subway tunnels and prevent water from flooding into other tunnels or stations. It was developed with the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at the Kent County company, which h...More
An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.More
Pennsylvania authorities have arrested for a second time a Delaware man accused of sucker punching another man outside a convenience store after making fun of him because he showed symptoms of cerebral palsy.More
A 17-year-old Delaware girl has been sentenced to 6 months in a juvenile facility for a school bathroom attack that left a 16-year-old classmate dead.More
Gov. John Carney is set to announce on Tuesday a plan to improve Delaware prison safety following a hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna, in which a correctional officer died.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
After years of design and eight months of construction, the Lake Avenue Streetscape in Rehoboth Beach is finished.
The $850,000 project -- of which 80 percent was covered by a federal grant -- included adding ADA-compliant sidewalks, crosswalks, fixing drainage and lighting on the busy street.More
