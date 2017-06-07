Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. - A little girl from Hebron is among the injured following a crash on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, authorities said.

According to Maryland State Police, a crash involving a Ford F-150 and a Nissan car happened on eastbound Route 50 at Athol Road just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police said their investigation revealed the pickup was in the median attempting to make a left turn onto Athol Road from westbound Route 50, when the driver failed to yield the right away and pulled directly into the path of the Nissan which was traveling eastbound on Route 50. The Nissan was unable to avoid a collision, police said, and hit the pickup. Both vehicles sustained heavy front-end damage, according to police.

The driver and front passenger of the Nissan, both juveniles, were transported to a local hospital for injuries. Another young girl was air lifted by Maryland State Police Aviation to a trauma center for her injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, Gavin Rumbley of Mardela Springs, refused medical treatment, police said. He was charged with failure to yield the right away and negligent driving.
 

