Va. Man Gets 15 Years for Massive Child Porn Collection

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WBOC)- An Eastern Shore of Virginia man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in the state has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.



A federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Martin Bowen on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Melfa man had as many as 1.7 million images and videos when he was caught, tens of thousands which depicted sexual abuse of children, including babies. Prosecutors said the files included depictions of bestiality and "masochistic conduct." Prosecutors said he also had sex with a handcrafted child-like doll found in his home.



Bowen was already a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of molesting a child in 2001. But his public defender said he was not placed on supervised probation or ordered to complete sex offender therapy.



Bowen told the judge at his sentencing that he takes full responsibility for his actions.