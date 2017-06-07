Va. Man Gets 15 Years for Massive Child Porn Collection - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Va. Man Gets 15 Years for Massive Child Porn Collection

Posted: Updated:
John Martin Bowen John Martin Bowen

NORFOLK, Va. (AP/WBOC)- An Eastern Shore of Virginia man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in the state has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
    
A federal judge in Norfolk sentenced John Martin Bowen on Tuesday. The 56-year-old Melfa man had as many as 1.7 million images and videos when he was caught, tens of thousands which depicted sexual abuse of children, including babies. Prosecutors said the files included depictions of bestiality and "masochistic conduct." Prosecutors said he also had sex with a handcrafted child-like doll found in his home.
    
Bowen was already a registered sex offender. He was previously convicted of molesting a child in 2001. But his public defender said he was not placed on supervised probation or ordered to complete sex offender therapy.
    
Bowen told the judge at his sentencing that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Va. Man Gets 15 Years for Massive Child Porn Collection

    Va. Man Gets 15 Years for Massive Child Porn Collection

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:57 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:57:41 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:13 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:13:03 GMT

    An Eastern Shore of Virginia man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in the state has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

    More

    An Eastern Shore of Virginia man who was arrested last year with one of the largest child porn collections ever found in the state has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

    More

  • Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:44:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:12:19 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.

    More

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, authorities said.

    More

  • Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:40:40 GMT

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. 

    More

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp in Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:40:40 GMT

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. 

    More

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp in Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

    More

  • Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:44:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:12 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:12:19 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.

    More

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, authorities said.

    More

  • Woman Gives Officer Fake Name During Traffic Stop

    Woman Gives Officer Fake Name During Traffic Stop

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-06-06 21:58:45 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:06:04 GMT
    A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.A Dover woman was arrested after providing officers with a fake name.

    A Dover woman was arrested Monday night after providing officers with a fake name during a traffic stop, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

    A Dover woman was arrested Monday night after providing officers with a fake name during a traffic stop, according to the Milford Police Department. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices