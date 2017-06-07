Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend Over a TV Show

DELMAR, Md. - A Delmar man is facing charges after authorities say he assaulted a woman over a television show.

Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a home on Memorial Drive Monday night. The victim told deputies she was watching TV when her boyfriend, 39-year-old James Ellis, assaulted her over what was being shown on the television.

The woman told deputes Ellis grabbed her around the neck and punched her in the face. Deputies say they saw signs of injury that corroborated the victim's story.

Deputies arrested Ellis. He is being held on bond of $25,000 in the Detention Center.