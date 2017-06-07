Engineers Examine Delaware Memorial Bridge After Fire

PENNSVILE, N.J. (AP)- Engineers are inspecting the area where a construction fire closed both spans of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, halting traffic between New Jersey and Delaware.



Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesman Jim Salmon says sparks from welding ignited construction material underneath the bridge around 10 a.m. Wednesday, forcing officials to close the twin spans.



The New Jersey span reopened just before 11 a.m., but Salmon says the Delaware span remains closed and officials hope to have it reopened by 3 p.m. once engineers have inspected the pier, substructure and road deck.



The bridges connect the New Jersey Turnpike with the Delaware Turnpike and are a key link for heavily-traveled Interstate 95.



The Delaware River and Bay Authority says more than 86,000 vehicles daily travel over the spans.



No one was injured.