Financial Technology Company to Add 400 Delaware Jobs

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP)- A financial technology company plans to add 400 workers to its Delaware office by the end of next year.



The San Francisco-based SoFi is embarking on the expansion of its Claymont office after purchasing Zenbanx in February. The six-year old private company offers customers mortgages, student and personal loans and insurance and wealth management products.



The company will recruit 100 workers by August and 200 workers by the end of this year. The majority of the openings are call center jobs.



The expansion comes as traditional banks have announced a combined cut of more than 700 Delaware workers. SoFi Senior Vice President of Operations Rob Meck says the company will target those workers.



The company will also upgrade its 27,000-square-foot (2508-sq. meter) office.

