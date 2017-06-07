Fisherman React to the Possibility of Seismic Testing in the Atlantic

An officer from Delaware Animal Services is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog, which police euthanized during the attack.More
Fisherman react to the Trump administration looking into permits that would allow seismic air guns to be used in the Atlantic for offshore drilling.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.More
A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.More
The 74-year-old owner of the Delmar International Speedway had to be rushed to the hospital after he was badly burned in a flash fire that occurred at the racetrack.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.More
Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.More
