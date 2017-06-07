Fisherman React to the Possibility of Seismic Testing in the Atl - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fisherman React to the Possibility of Seismic Testing in the Atlantic

OCEAN CITY, Md. - Fisherman react to the Trump administration looking into permits that would allow seismic air guns to be used in the Atlantic for offshore drilling.

The Trump administration has announced they are looking into permits that would allow the use of seismic testing in the Atlantic.

These air guns are used to locate oil reserves miles beneath the ocean floor.

Compressed air is released during this process which in turn, generates a loud noise. Ocean City fisherman said this noise could be extremely detrimental to marine life.

"It absolutely drives all the fish away in a couple mile radius drives...all the fish away and now, not all fish can leave," said Captain Monty Hawkins.

Captain Mark Sampson agreed that the fish can be harmed from this process, but also said he isn't completely opposed to off shore drilling.

"I'm certainly in favor of exploration of our offshore resources. Whether it be oil or whatever but it has to be done carefully because we can't necessarily look at exploiting one resource at the detriment of the other," said Sampson.

This testing would occur from Delaware all the way down to central Florida.

Matt Heim from Assateague Coastal Trust said that these air guns have never been used in the Atlantic before. Heim said that these surveys could start by the end of this year if everything goes as planned with the permitting process.


 

