Fishermen React to the Possibility of Seismic Testing in the Atlantic

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Trump administration is looking into permits that would allow seismic air guns to be used in the Atlantic for offshore drilling, and it has some local fishermen worried.

These air guns are used to locate oil reserves miles beneath the ocean floor.

Compressed air is released during this process which in turn, generates a loud noise. Ocean City fisherman, Captain Monty Hawkins, said this noise could be extremely detrimental to marine life.

"It absolutely drives all the fish away in a couple mile radius drives...all the fish away and now, not all fish can leave," said Capt. Hawkins.

Captain Mark Sampson agreed that the fish can be harmed from this process, but also said he isn't completely opposed to offshore drilling.

"I'm certainly in favor of exploration of our offshore resources. Whether it be oil or whatever but it has to be done carefully because we can't necessarily look at exploiting one resource at the detriment of the other," said Capt. Sampson.

Matt Heim from Assateague Coastal Trust said  these air guns have never been used in the Atlantic before. Heim added these surveys could start by the end of this year if everything goes as planned with the permitting process.

This testing would occur from Delaware all the way down to central Florida.


 

