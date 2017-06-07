Dog in Dagsboro Euthanized After Attacking Animal Control Office - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dog in Dagsboro Euthanized After Attacking Animal Control Officer

Posted: Updated:

DAGSBORO, Del. - An officer from Delaware Animal Services is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog, which police euthanized during the attack.

According to Dagsboro Police, on Monday just before 4 p.m. officers from several police departments were dispatched to 32978 DuPont Boulevard in Dagsboro for a report of a dangerous dog attacking an animal control officer.

Police say a Dagsboro police officer who was first on the scene engaged the dog, described as a pit bull terrier type, which police say only increased the ferocity of the attack. Fearing for the victim officer's safety, the police officer euthanized the dog. According to the Dagsboro Police Department, the officer may have saved the victim's limb and life with "decisive, crucial and heroic" actions.

In a statement today, the Delaware Division of Public Health said, "Working with animals can be unpredictable and while OAW trains its officers to be ready for any situation possible, there are times when circumstances out of officers' control occurs, and part of our post incident protocols are to analyze what happened and determine, what if anything can be done to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future."

Police say the victim officer was treated by EMS and paramedic units at the scene and then transported to Beebe Medical Center for further treatment. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:40:40 GMT

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. 

    More

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp in Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

    More

  • Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:44:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-06-07 14:05:55 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.

    More

    Three Hebron youths were injured after a pickup truck collided with the car they were traveling in on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, authorities said.

    More

  • Delmar Speedway Owner Suffers Severe Burns From Flash Fire

    Delmar Speedway Owner Suffers Severe Burns From Flash Fire

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:41 AM EDT2017-06-07 12:41:33 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-06-07 18:45:49 GMT

    The 74-year-old owner of the Delmar International Speedway had to be rushed to the hospital after he was badly burned in a flash fire that occurred at the racetrack.

    More

    The 74-year-old owner of the Delmar International Speedway had to be rushed to the hospital after he was badly burned in a flash fire that occurred at the racetrack.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

  • Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices