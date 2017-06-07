Dog in Dagsboro Euthanized After Attacking Animal Control Officer

DAGSBORO, Del. - An officer from Delaware Animal Services is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog, which police euthanized during the attack.

According to Dagsboro Police, on Monday just before 4 p.m. officers from several police departments were dispatched to 32978 DuPont Boulevard in Dagsboro for a report of a dangerous dog attacking an animal control officer.

Police say a Dagsboro police officer who was first on the scene engaged the dog, described as a pit bull terrier type, which police say only increased the ferocity of the attack. Fearing for the victim officer's safety, the police officer euthanized the dog. According to the Dagsboro Police Department, the officer may have saved the victim's limb and life with "decisive, crucial and heroic" actions.

In a statement today, the Delaware Division of Public Health said, "Working with animals can be unpredictable and while OAW trains its officers to be ready for any situation possible, there are times when circumstances out of officers' control occurs, and part of our post incident protocols are to analyze what happened and determine, what if anything can be done to prevent a similar situation from occurring in the future."

Police say the victim officer was treated by EMS and paramedic units at the scene and then transported to Beebe Medical Center for further treatment.