Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

Posted: Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was already out when firefigthers arrived.

A 61-year-old man inside hte building during the fire was transported to the Kent General Hospital for evaluation. The burn victim was later transferred to Chester Crozier Burn Center.

Deputy Fire Marshals conducting the investigation discovered that the fire started inside a bathroom which is still under investigation. The fire was detected by a smoke alarm system which alerted the other occupants in the building. 

Minor fire damage which was estimated at $500.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Beach Rental Market Shifting, Some Realtors Say

    Beach Rental Market Shifting, Some Realtors Say

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:06:37 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:06 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:06:37 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)

    Realtors say more people are renting inland as new developments have more amenities such as pools, tennis courts and gyms. 

    More

    Realtors say more people are renting inland as new developments have more amenities such as pools, tennis courts and gyms. 

    More

  • After Four Months, No Charges in Delaware Correctional Officer's Death

    After Four Months, No Charges in Delaware Correctional Officer's Death

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:45:36 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:46 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:46:32 GMT
    Sgt. Steven Floyd. (Delaware Department of Correction)Sgt. Steven Floyd. (Delaware Department of Correction)

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.

    More

  • Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

    Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:35:13 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:35:13 GMT

    The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

    More

    The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Teen Drowns in Nanticoke River

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:14:08 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 7:40 AM EDT2017-06-07 11:40:40 GMT

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police. 

    More

    An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp in Seaford on Tuesday afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.

    More

  • Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Three Injured in Rt. 50 Crash in Mardela Springs

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:44 AM EDT2017-06-07 08:44:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-06-07 14:05:55 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.

    More

    Three Hebron youths were injured after a pickup truck collided with the car they were traveling in on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, authorities said.

    More

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover Unveils Tunnel Plug Technology

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

    ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.

    More

  • Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Carney Unveils Prison Plan Following Vaughn Report

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More

    Gov. John Carney says he wants a special assistant to oversee efforts to reform the Delaware Department of Correction as part of an effort to correct longstanding issues in the government agency following a February hostage situation in which a correctional officer died.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices