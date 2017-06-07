Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

HARRINGTON, Del. - The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

Investigators say it happened shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was already out when firefigthers arrived.

A 61-year-old man inside hte building during the fire was transported to the Kent General Hospital for evaluation. The burn victim was later transferred to Chester Crozier Burn Center.

Deputy Fire Marshals conducting the investigation discovered that the fire started inside a bathroom which is still under investigation. The fire was detected by a smoke alarm system which alerted the other occupants in the building.

Minor fire damage which was estimated at $500.