Beach Rental Market Shifting, Some Realtors Say

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - With the summer season come many short-term rentals in Sussex County. But where those rentals are most desired is changing, some realtors tell WBOC.

Realtors say more people are renting inland as new developments have more amenities such as pools, tennis courts and gyms. RE/MAX Rental Manager Heather Noles says the popularity and pricepoint of short term rentals keeps those homes out of year-round residents' hands.

"Owners can certainly make two, three, four times more for weekly rentals than doing a year-round rental," she says. "As soon as we get year-round rentals, they're gone."

Noles also says a lot of last-minute bookings are happening as well.

"This season we've had a lot of people call on a Friday and say 'I'd like to come down tomorrow and stay for a long weekend," she recalls. "We've seen more of that this season than of all the seasons I've experienced."

Jo Ann Bacher at Jack Lingo Realtor echoes Noles thoughts, saying internet browsing for rentals also contributes to last-minute situations.

"Some people come in our office Saturday and they've unfortunately rented a property that was a scam," she says. "They get here and the property doesn't exist, or it wasn't a rental or it was rented to somebody else."

Bacher says it's been slow so far--which she says weather and a late Easter this year are probable factors--but she's not worried.

"While the economy is bad, people still go on vacation. If the economy is good, they may go on a longer vacation," she says. "It's been my experience that people always go on vacation."

