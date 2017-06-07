Beach Rental Market Shifting, Some Realtors Say

DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...More
Realtors say more people are renting inland as new developments have more amenities such as pools, tennis courts and gyms.More
DOVER, Del. -- Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday by a reporter if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.More
An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old boy drowned at a boat ramp this afternoon, according to DNREC Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
A girl from Hebron sustained traumatic injuries after a pickup truck and a car collided on Route 50 in Mardela Springs, Maryland State Police said.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
ILC Dover on Tuesday held a demonstration of its Resilient Tunnel Plug technology, which could be used to help protect people and property from danger in the event of terrorist attack or natural disaster.More
Old buildings will be torn down to make room for a brand new shopping center in Dorchester County.More
