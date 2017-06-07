Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site i - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

Posted:

DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee.

The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area.

Demolition and redevelopment of the site could take months.

