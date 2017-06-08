State Senate Confirms Traynor to Delaware Supreme Court

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. John Carney's pick to serve as a justice for the Delaware Supreme Court

Gary F. Traynor replaces Randy Holland as justice, who retired from the court at the end of March.

Traynor practiced law at Prickett, Jones & Elliot in Wilmington from 1990 to 2014 – and served as the firm’s managing director from 2005 to 2007. Since January 2015 he has served as an assistant public defender, representing Delawareans accused of felony-level crimes. Traynor holds an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree at the Delaware Law School at Widener University.

“Gary is one of Delaware’s sharpest legal minds, and has a diverse legal background that will serve him well as a Justice on Delaware’s highest court," Carney said in a statement. "His judgment and thoughtfulness will be a significant asset on the Supreme Court. Thank you to the Delaware Senate for confirming his nomination.”