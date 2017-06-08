State Senate Confirms Traynor to Delaware Supreme Court - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Senate Confirms Traynor to Delaware Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:
Gary F. Traynor (Photo credit: Delaware Office of the Governor) Gary F. Traynor (Photo credit: Delaware Office of the Governor)

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. John Carney's pick to serve as a justice for the Delaware Supreme Court  

Gary F. Traynor replaces Randy Holland as justice, who retired from the court at the end of March. 

Traynor practiced law at Prickett, Jones & Elliot in Wilmington from 1990 to 2014 – and served as the firm’s managing director from 2005 to 2007. Since January 2015 he has served as an assistant public defender, representing Delawareans accused of felony-level crimes. Traynor holds an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College and earned his law degree at the Delaware Law School at Widener University.

“Gary is one of Delaware’s sharpest legal minds, and has a diverse legal background that will serve him well as a Justice on Delaware’s highest court," Carney said in a statement. "His judgment and thoughtfulness will be a significant asset on the Supreme Court. Thank you to the Delaware Senate for confirming his nomination.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:36:57 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

  • Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

    Man Injured in Fire at Kent County American Legion

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-06-07 22:35:13 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:14 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:14:39 GMT

    The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

    More

    The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices