Incumbents Hold Big Fundraising Leads in Virginia House Primaries

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)- Campaign finance reports show the six members of the House of Delegates who are facing a challenge in next week's primary election all have a significant fundraising advantage over their opponents.
    
An analysis by the nonpartisan Virginia Political Access Project shows Republican Del. Bobby Orrock holds the widest advantage over his opponent.
    
Orrock represents the 54th District, which encompasses Spotsylvania and Caroline counties. He has more than $223,060 cash on hold compared with challenger Nick Ignacio's $680. That's an advantage of about 328 to 1.
    
The closest challenger is Alex Mejias, who's taking on Democratic Del. Delores McQuinn in the Richmond-area 70th District. McQuinn has outraised Mejias by about 2 to 1.
    
The primary is Tuesday. Voters will also be picking candidates for governor and lieutenant governor.

