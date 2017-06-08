Incumbents Hold Big Fundraising Leads in Virginia House Primaries

The Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. John Carney's pick to serve as a justice for the Delaware Supreme CourtMore
The Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. John Carney's pick to serve as a justice for the Delaware Supreme CourtMore
An officer from Delaware Animal Services is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog, which police euthanized during the attack.More
An officer from Delaware Animal Services is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog, which police euthanized during the attack.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...More
DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...More
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.More
The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that left one man seriously burned at the American Legion in Harrington.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday during a news conference if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.More
Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday during a news conference if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.More