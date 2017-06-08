Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

HARTLY, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

Troopers said the investigation began on May 15 when a 17-year-old girl contacted Troop 3 in Camden to report a series of sexual assaults that had been occurring since November.

According to police, the girl stated that John A. Metheny Sr. had been continuously groping her breasts and buttocks on numerous occasions while the two were alone at different locations. A few of those incidents occurred while the two were out of sight from other people at the Hartly Fire Company located at 2898 Arthursville Road, police said. The girl said that each time she would inform Metheny of her displeasure in him touching her and tell him to stop, according to police.

On Wednesday, June 7, Metheny turned himself in to detectives at Troop 3 and was charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was arraigned at JP11 and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.

Police said that because of the sensitivity of this case, and in consideration of the victim, only limited information will be released.