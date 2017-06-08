Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

OCEAN CITY, Md.- People in Ocean City react to talk of women going topless on Ocean City beaches.

Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested.

The Town of Ocean City reached out The Maryland Attorney Generals Office for guidance on the issue. After no response, the situation still lingers nearly one year later.

Convington believes that she has a legal right to do so, and some walking around in Ocean City Thursday agreed.

"To me it's freedom. It's okay...I mean I wouldn't do it. If you feel comfortable with your body and you wan to do it, that's fine," said Carrie Mills of Hagerstown.

"I think its as girls personal decision whether she wants to come to the beach half naked or keep her top on," said Jonathan Mejia of Pittsburgh.

But, not everyone was for this idea. Parents Donna and Mike Fegley said a topless woman on the beach is something they don't want their four children to see.

"The beach is something that we're trying to incorporate as a family, as a get-away, as a relaxation for the family. If I would ever see that it would turn us away and we would just go elsewhere," said Fegley.

The Town of Ocean city said they understand the concerns of parents like Fagley.

Mayor Rick Meehan said, "We do not support of condone what Ms. Covington is attempting to do in Ocean City and we are awaiting the opinion of the State Attorney Generals Office to define what legal rights we may or may not have under Maryland Law."