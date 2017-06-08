Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Talk of Women Going Topless on OC Beaches Sparks Controversy

Posted: Updated:

OCEAN CITY, Md.- People in Ocean City react to talk of women going topless on Ocean City beaches.

Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested.

The Town of Ocean City reached out The Maryland Attorney Generals Office for guidance on the issue. After no response, the situation still lingers nearly one year later.

Convington believes that she has a legal right to do so, and some walking around in Ocean City Thursday agreed.

"To me it's freedom. It's okay...I mean I wouldn't do it. If you feel comfortable with your body and you wan to do it, that's fine," said Carrie Mills of Hagerstown.

"I think its as girls personal decision whether she wants to come to the beach half naked or keep her top on," said Jonathan Mejia of Pittsburgh.

But, not everyone was for this idea. Parents Donna and Mike Fegley said a topless woman on the beach is something they don't want their four children to see.

"The beach is something that we're trying to incorporate as a family, as a get-away, as a relaxation for the family. If I would ever see that it would turn us away and we would just go elsewhere," said Fegley.

The Town of Ocean city said they understand the concerns of parents like Fagley.

Mayor Rick Meehan said, "We do not support of condone what Ms. Covington is attempting to do in Ocean City and we are awaiting the opinion of the State Attorney Generals Office to define what legal rights we may or may not have under Maryland Law." 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:36:57 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:31:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:49:16 GMT
    John A. Metheny Sr.. 72John A. Metheny Sr.. 72

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices