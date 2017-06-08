South Bethany Modifies Police Station Expansion Project After Ov - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

South Bethany Modifies Police Station Expansion Project After Over Budget Bids

Posted: Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - A long-planned project to upgrade South Bethany's police station will be done a little differently, due to higher than expected bids.

The town expected the project--which involves expanding the building so there's more room for safety and liability purposes--to be about $150,000. But base bids and alternatives came in at almost double that. At a May 19th meeting, the town council unanimously rejected those bids and decided to restructure the project into three phases, each with their own approval.

"It should make it easier financially on the town," says Patrolman Megan Loulou with the department. "The first phase is going to focus on the liability and the officer safety issue and the rest of the phases are going to focus on the rest of the department. That includes the locker room, the kitchen and the conference rooms."

Loulou says their current space is simply too small for modern police procedures.

"Right now it's difficult with all the equipment in our same room with evidence and our processing," she says. "We want to spread it out so we don't have to worry about the prisoner being able to reach stuff and reach us in close proximity."

The town says the first phase would cost about $104,000, and the department has a $100,000 grant to put towards that part of the project. Chief Troy Crowson says they hope to start construction by September. The second and third phases will become the town's responsibility. 

The town council is set to discuss phase one and possibly vote on bids for it at their Friday night meeting. Loulou is optimistic.

"We take care of them, so hopefully they do the same to us," she says.

For more on the project, click here.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:36:57 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:31:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:49:16 GMT
    John A. Metheny Sr.. 72John A. Metheny Sr.. 72

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices