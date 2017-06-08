South Bethany Modifies Police Station Expansion Project After Over Budget Bids

SOUTH BETHANY, Del. - A long-planned project to upgrade South Bethany's police station will be done a little differently, due to higher than expected bids.

The town expected the project--which involves expanding the building so there's more room for safety and liability purposes--to be about $150,000. But base bids and alternatives came in at almost double that. At a May 19th meeting, the town council unanimously rejected those bids and decided to restructure the project into three phases, each with their own approval.

"It should make it easier financially on the town," says Patrolman Megan Loulou with the department. "The first phase is going to focus on the liability and the officer safety issue and the rest of the phases are going to focus on the rest of the department. That includes the locker room, the kitchen and the conference rooms."

Loulou says their current space is simply too small for modern police procedures.

"Right now it's difficult with all the equipment in our same room with evidence and our processing," she says. "We want to spread it out so we don't have to worry about the prisoner being able to reach stuff and reach us in close proximity."

The town says the first phase would cost about $104,000, and the department has a $100,000 grant to put towards that part of the project. Chief Troy Crowson says they hope to start construction by September. The second and third phases will become the town's responsibility.

The town council is set to discuss phase one and possibly vote on bids for it at their Friday night meeting. Loulou is optimistic.

"We take care of them, so hopefully they do the same to us," she says.

