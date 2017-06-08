Delmarva Man Burned in Accidental Fire

WITTMAN, Md.- A Delmarva man is recovering after being burned in an accidental fire Wednesday.

Earl D. Willey sustained first and second degree burns to his upper body resulting from an exploding fire extinguisher hidden underneath an active burn pile.

Willey was burning leaves in the back of his Pot Pie Road home at the time of the incident.

His sister transported him to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment, but he was later transferred to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center.