Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover to Shut Down

The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors.

Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater.

Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, also caused the board to consider options like turning the center into a school during the week, sponsoring entertainment on the weekends, and only being open once a quarter for large shows.

"I believe this is a huge loss for the community as well as the state. It is my hope that someone or some entity finds it important enough to support the arts, culture and entertainment needs of the city and steps up to reopen the center," she said.

The Schwartz on Sunday is set to host a screening of "Jason's Letter," a movie partially filmed in Dover.