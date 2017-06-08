Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

Posted: Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department.

M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road. 

James Watts, 22, of Camden-Wyoming, was a passenger in the vehicle and also died in the crash, police said.

Initially, police said there was no evidence at the scene to indicate drugs or alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

State police said the crash happened about 4:05 a.m. that morning when the 2016 Jeep Wrangler operated by DaFonte went off the sharp right curve on Hazlettville Road. 

The westbound vehicle went off the south side of the roadway and down an embankment before striking a utility pole with the driver's side door, police said.

The Jeep continued westbound and overturned, ejecting Watts, who was not properly restrained, before coming to a stop on the passenger side, police said.

Work also began recently to remove two utility poles along the curve, according to the Senate Minority Caucus.

Kim Stevenson, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans, said in a news release that utilities like the Delaware Electric Co-Op and Verizon started work on May 31 to remove the two poles at the sharp curve. The wires would be buried under the ground.

Stevenson also said DelDOT would work to regrade the roadside swale once the utilities' work was completed.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

    Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:59:57 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:59:57 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make the a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department. M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road.  James Watt...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make the a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department. M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road.  James Watt...

    More

  • Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover to Shut Down

    Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover to Shut Down

    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:33:16 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 7:33 PM EDT2017-06-08 23:33:16 GMT
    The Schwartz Center for the Arts. (Nick Layman/WBOC)The Schwartz Center for the Arts. (Nick Layman/WBOC)
    The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater.  Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als...More
    The Schwartz Center for the Arts in Dover will be shutting down at the end of the month after years of financial issues, according to the president of the theater's board of directors. Schwartz President Tracey Miller said in a news release on Thursday that increasing ticket sales have not lead to enough revenue to sustain the business and the overall cost of revenue has prompted the closure of the theater.  Looming cuts proposed for arts and education funding, Miller said, als...More

  • Auditors Uncover Alleged Financial Improprieties in School Audit

    Auditors Uncover Alleged Financial Improprieties in School Audit

    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:44 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:44:47 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 22:45:49 GMT
    (Courtesy: Sussex Technical High School)(Courtesy: Sussex Technical High School)

    DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.

    More

    DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Captain of OC Beach Patrol Issues Guidelines on Female Toplessness

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:22:12 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 8:36 AM EDT2017-06-08 12:36:57 GMT

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

    Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.

    More

  • Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Kent County Man Arrested in Sex Abuse Case

    Thursday, June 8 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-06-08 15:31:25 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:49 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:49:16 GMT
    John A. Metheny Sr.. 72John A. Metheny Sr.. 72

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

    Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.

    More

  • Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Capital Station Shopping Center Would Replace Old Playtex Site in Dover

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-06-08 00:53:46 GMT
    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:15 AM EDT2017-06-08 04:15:12 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices