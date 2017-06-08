Police: Alcohol May Have Been Factor in Crash that Killed Dover Police Officer, Cadet

DOVER, Del. -- Amid work to make the a notorious curve on Hazlettville Road safer, state police on Thursday said alcohol may have been a factor in the February crash along the road that killed two off-duty members of the Dover Police Department. M/Cpl. Gary Fournier, a state police spokesman, said alcohol may have been a factor on behalf of driver Robert DaFonte, 23, of Hartly, who died on Feb. 26 after a crash along Hazlettville Road in the area of Nault Road. James Watt...More
DOVER, Del. (AP, Randall Chase) - A Delaware businessman sold a piece of property to a local school district for almost double what he paid for it two weeks earlier, then received millions of dollars from the district for construction management work that skirted state bidding and purchasing requirements, state auditors said Thursday.More
Ocean City Beach Patrol employees have been ordered not to approach women who sunbathe topless on Ocean City's beaches.More
Delaware State Police have arrested a 72-year-old Hartly man accused of sexually abusing a teenager over a period of several months.More
DOVER, Del. -- Plans to demolish the old Playtex plant along U.S. Route 13 in Dover and replace it with a shopping center were heard on Wednesday by the city's Design Advisory Committee. The proposed Capital Station project would include more than 60,000 square feet of commercial development. A lawyer representing the developer said negotiations are underway to bring an Aldi grocery store and a drive-thru Starbucks coffee shop to the redeveloped area. Demolition and redevelopment of...More
An Eastern Shore Woman is asking the Worcester County State's Attorney to look at laws surrounding toplessness at Ocean City's beach.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
Gov. John Carney was asked on Tuesday during a news conference if he was disappointed in the fact that charges had been announced in the death of a Delaware correctional officer killed in a February hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center near Smyrna.More
