Harrington Police Seek Wanted Sex Offender - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Harrington Police Seek Wanted Sex Offender

Posted: Updated:
Corey J. Bailey Corey J. Bailey

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police are asking the public's help in locating a sex offender wanted for failing to verify his address as required by law. 

Police are searching for 40-year-old Corey J. Bailey, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Dorman Street in Harrington. Bailey is a
registered Tier 2 (moderate-risk) sex offender who was convicted in 2008 of fourth-degree rape of a victim between 16 and 17 years of age. He is required to verify his address twice a year but failed to do so in the month of May, according to investigators. 

The Harrington Police Department has an active warrant on file for Bailey. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the
Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting Landscape Bids

    Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting Landscape Bids

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-06-09 13:55:55 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-06-09 13:55:55 GMT

    The city of Rehoboth Beach is one step closer to finishing its city hall.

    More

    The city of Rehoboth Beach is one step closer to finishing its city hall.

    More

  • Harrington Police Seek Wanted Sex Offender

    Harrington Police Seek Wanted Sex Offender

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-06-09 13:46:09 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:46 AM EDT2017-06-09 13:46:09 GMT

    Harrington police are asking the public's help in locating a sex offender wanted for failing to verify his address as required by law. 

    More

    Harrington police are asking the public's help in locating a sex offender wanted for failing to verify his address as required by law. 

    More

  • Fight Brewing Over Delaware's Coastal Zone Act

    Fight Brewing Over Delaware's Coastal Zone Act

    Friday, June 9 2017 8:42 AM EDT2017-06-09 12:42:48 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 8:46 AM EDT2017-06-09 12:46:34 GMT

    A proposal to create a new permitting process for redevelopment of more than a dozen sites for new heavy industry was released from a Delaware House committee on Wednesday, though the controversial legislation has drawn opposition from a number of environmental groups.

    More

    A proposal to create a new permitting process for redevelopment of more than a dozen sites for new heavy industry was released from a Delaware House committee on Wednesday, though the controversial legislation has drawn opposition from a number of environmental groups.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices