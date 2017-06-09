Harrington Police Seek Wanted Sex Offender

HARRINGTON, Del.- Harrington police are asking the public's help in locating a sex offender wanted for failing to verify his address as required by law.

Police are searching for 40-year-old Corey J. Bailey, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Dorman Street in Harrington. Bailey is a

registered Tier 2 (moderate-risk) sex offender who was convicted in 2008 of fourth-degree rape of a victim between 16 and 17 years of age. He is required to verify his address twice a year but failed to do so in the month of May, according to investigators.

The Harrington Police Department has an active warrant on file for Bailey. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the

Harrington Police Department at 302-398-4493 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.