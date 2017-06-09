Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting Landscape Bids - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Rehoboth City Hall Project Accepting Landscape Bids

By Madeleine Overturf
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The city of Rehoboth Beach is one step closer to finishing its city hall.

From now until July 19th, the city is accepting bids for the landscaping and irrigation of the city hall project, one of the final steps in the process.

 "It's a very exciting step as we are getting closer to the completion of our city hall," says Rehoboth Beach Communications Specialist Krys Johnson. "We are looking forward to some trees and some beautiful landscape that will only enhance the project."

The project includes shrubs, trees and mulch as well. On July 19th at 11 am, the sealed submitted bids will be opened and read aloud at a city meeting at the Rehoboth Beach Fire Hall. A few days later, the city will pick a contractor. The price of this project will be determined after all the bids come in.

For more on the project, click here.

