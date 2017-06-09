Delaware Judge Nixes Local Officials' Water Slide Approval

DOVER, Del. (AP)- A judge has thrown cold water on local officials' decision to allow a 60-foot water slide at a popular Delaware beach resort.



The Sussex County Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 last year to approve a variance to Jungle Jim's Amusement Park in Rehoboth Beach for the planned water slide, which exceeded the county's maximum 42-foot height limit by 18 feet.



The park already has existing slides built in 2002 that exceed the height limit.



Neighbors nevertheless challenged the decision, saying the new slide would alter the character of the neighborhood and reduce their privacy.



A Superior Court judge this week reversed the board's decision, saying Jungle Jim's failed to satisfy four of the five criteria it needed to meet in order to receive a variance.