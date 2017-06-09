Delaware SPCA Sells Georgetown Animal Shelter, Reopens Another

GEORGETOWN, Del. (WBOC/AP)- The Delaware Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has decided to sell its Georgetown shelter and reopen its flagship Stanton shelter.



The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Valley SPCA, which handles animal control for Delaware, will take over the Georgetown building this year.



Brandywine SPCA spokeswoman Linda Torelli says the organization plans to extend adoption hours and offer affordable veterinary services.

Delaware SPCA said in a statement Thursday that by giving up its Georgetown facility, it'll be able to reopen its Stanton shelter to adoptable animals later this summer. Delaware SPCA Board President Diane Ferry said Sussex County residents will benefit from a much-needed state-of-the-art facility almost immediately, which is much quicker than what the the Delaware SPCA would have been able to provide.

“Leveraging the resources of the BVSPCA enables us to further our mission of promoting the humane treatment of animals in Delaware," she said.

Delaware's SPCA board voted to close and sell its Stanton shelter last summer due to mounting debt.

During the transition, the two organizations will collaborate to ensure as seamless a transition as possible for clients and the community. Clients will continue to use the existing phone number during and after the transition: 302-856-6361.



