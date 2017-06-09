OC Police Investigating Shots Fired - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

OC Police Investigating Shots Fired

Posted: Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired early Friday morning.
Police say around 2:45 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street and Philadelphia Avenue. 
Later in the morning, officers were alerted to evidence of damage caused by ammunition to a vehicle nearby. There have been no reported victim(s) of a shooting at this time.
The investigation is continuing. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices