Hurlock Police Searching for Suspicious Vehicle

HURLOCK, Md.- Hurlock police are asking the public's help in identifying a "suspicious" vehicle that drove near the town's baseball field complex last weekend.

Police said that officers responded early Saturday afternoon, June 3, to a complaint of a burgundy colored pickup truck driving close to a group of children who were playing on Charles Street, and attempting to block their path as they tried to leave the area.

The children changed direction and located citizens who helped them call the police to report the incident, according to police.

The pickup was further described as an older model Chevrolet extended cab truck with a matching cab height cap on the bed and matching wheels. The driver was described as a white male, possibly bald or balding with a beard and is reported to have broad shoulders.

Police said officers continue to attempt locate and identify this suspect. However, police said there is no evidence at this time that there was intent by the suspect to harm or abduct the victims.

According to police, there have been many postings on social media indicating sightings of the suspect's vehicle but they are not being reported to law enforcement.

Report any sightings or information to the Hurlock Police Department at 410-943-4020, or your local law enforcement agency.