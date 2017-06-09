Accidental Weapon Discharge Causes Part of Ocean City Beach to Close

Part of the Ocean City beach was temporarily closed today.

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Police Department has finished a exhaustive search which caused officers to temporarily close the beach from 81st through 85th streets.

Police responded to the 75th Street Medical Center around 12:30 a.m. Friday, where a man attempted to seek medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg, police said.

Investigation revealed that the man was carrying an unlicensed handgun without a permit when he accidentally discharged the weapon striking himself in the leg, according to police.

The man claimed the incident took place near 83rd Street by the beach, police said.

He suffered minor injuries, police said.

Charges are pending in this case.

As a cautionary measure, officers worked throughout the day to ensure that the weapon was not on the beach. Ultimately, officers did not locate the weapon and determined that the beach was safe for the public.

The search finished around 2:30 p.m., and that area of the beach has been reopened, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the OCPD Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136.