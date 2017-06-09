Friday Morning Shooting in OC Leaves Visitors Worried - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Friday Morning Shooting in OC Leaves Visitors Worried

OCEAN CITY, Md. - People react to the shooting that occurred on 33rd st and Philadelphia Ave early Friday morning.

Ocean City Police say the responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street at around 2:45 AM.

After responding, police say they found a vehicle with bullet holes that is now impounded as evidence.

WBOC spoke with Mackenize Jackson from Bowie who said she heard the gunshots, but she wasn't aware of what they were until later on Friday.

"We figured someone was just playing around, probably on the beach with fireworks. I was definitely a little shocked it kind of makes you think that you really have to watch your surroundings, especially late at night," Jackson said.

Jackson wasn't the only one in the area early Friday morning. Gwen Jensen was at a McDonalds nearby and walked home alone right around the time shots were fired.

"Well, I was scared anyway walking home alone but that just made me even more nervous and even more shocked and scared that that would happen," Jensen said.

Lindsay Richard Public Affairs Specialist for the Ocean City Police Department said, "Unfortunately, this happens historically every year for many years and there is a large number of young adults here and  a large number of people in town. So, whenever you have that you are going to have incidents here and there. But, I don't believe its any reason for people to be scared."

Police say the shooting is still under investigation. 

