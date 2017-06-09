Wicomico County Jury Convicts Man of Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Wicomico County Jury Convicts Man of Robbery

SALISBURY, Md.-  A Wicomico County jury convicted a 38-year-old man for robbery and theft of $1,000 to $10,000 on Thursday, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

Michael Wayne Carey, of no fixed address, allegedly robbed the First Shore Federal Bank on Mt. Hernon Road in Salisbury in September 2016 and was arrested in Greenwood, Delaware in October 2016, the State's Attorney's office said.

Carey is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center pending a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing.

