Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury

Posted: Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.

Around 7:15 pm. the body was removed from the river along the Riverwalk in downtown Salisbury, across from La Quinta Hotel. According to Salisbury Police, preliminary indications are that it was an accidental drowning.

The identity of the body is not being released, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Man Charged with Threatening to Blow Up Salisbury PD Headquarters

    Man Charged with Threatening to Blow Up Salisbury PD Headquarters

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:40:33 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:40:33 GMT

    The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have  arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters. 

    More

    The Salisbury Police Department says detectives have  arrested a 24 year old man for threatening to blow up the Salisbury Police Department Headquarters. 

    More

  • Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury

    Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury

    Friday, June 9 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:31:55 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 9:31 PM EDT2017-06-10 01:31:55 GMT
    Body rPulled from River along Salisbury RiverwalkBody rPulled from River along Salisbury Riverwalk

    Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.

    More

    Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:26:28 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:26:28 GMT
    DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...More
    DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices