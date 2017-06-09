Body Pulled From Wicomico River in Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury rescue crews recovered the body of an unknown person from the Wicomico River Friday night.

Around 7:15 pm. the body was removed from the river along the Riverwalk in downtown Salisbury, across from La Quinta Hotel. According to Salisbury Police, preliminary indications are that it was an accidental drowning.

The identity of the body is not being released, pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.