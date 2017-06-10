Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

Details remain limited at this time, but Salisbury Police confirmed the investigation is taking place on the 1100 Block of Middleneck Drive. Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police were still on scene at the intersection of Middleneck Drive and Spring Garden Avenue. When WBOC first arrived on scene, officers were seen searching nearby backyards with flashlights.

Police were initially called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. There are unconfirmed reports that a shooting took place on Middleneck Drive early Saturday morning, but police have not yet confirmed the details of the homicide.

WBOC will be sure to bring you the latest information on this homicide investigation as it becomes available.