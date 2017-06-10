Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

Posted: Updated:
Salisbury Police on scene at Middleneck Dr. and Spring Garden Ave. (Photo: WBOC) Salisbury Police on scene at Middleneck Dr. and Spring Garden Ave. (Photo: WBOC)

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

Details remain limited at this time, but Salisbury Police confirmed the investigation is taking place on the 1100 Block of Middleneck Drive.  Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police were still on scene at the intersection of Middleneck Drive and Spring Garden Avenue.  When WBOC first arrived on scene, officers were seen searching nearby backyards with flashlights.

Police were initially called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.  There are unconfirmed reports that a shooting took place on Middleneck Drive early Saturday morning, but police have not yet confirmed the details of the homicide.

WBOC will be sure to bring you the latest information on this homicide investigation as it becomes available.

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Friday Morning Shooting in OC Leaves Visitors Worried

    Friday Morning Shooting in OC Leaves Visitors Worried

    People react to the shooting that occurred on 33rd st and Philadelphia Ave early Friday morning.

    Ocean City Police say the responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street at around 2:45 AM.

    After responding, police say they found a vehicle with bullet holes that is now impounded as evidence.

    More

    People react to the shooting that occurred on 33rd st and Philadelphia Ave early Friday morning.

    Ocean City Police say the responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street at around 2:45 AM.

    After responding, police say they found a vehicle with bullet holes that is now impounded as evidence.

    More

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices