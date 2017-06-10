Salisbury Police Continue Homicide Investigation

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police are working in conjunction with Maryland State Police to search for multiple suspects believed to be involved in a homicide early Saturday morning.

Police have identified 57-year-old Anthony Cropper of Salisbury as the victim in the deadly shooting.

Salisbury Police confirmed the investigation is taking place on the 1100 Block of Middleneck Drive. Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning, police were still on scene at the intersection of Middleneck Drive and Spring Garden Avenue. When WBOC first arrived on scene, officers were seen searching nearby backyards with flashlights.

Police were initially called to the scene around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday morning. Shortly before the call was made to police, Cropper answered a knock at the door, police said.

He was allegedly confronted by several suspects and words were exchanged before shots were fired and the suspects left, according to police.

WBOC will be sure to bring you the latest information on this homicide investigation as it becomes available.