Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

Posted: Updated:
The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches. The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

OCEAN CITY, Md.-  While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity.

This comes after a woman expressed her desire to be go topless on Ocean City's beach, WBOC previously reported

However, Ocean City officials do not approve of public nudity, according to a release from the Town of Ocean City. 

The Ocean City Council met Saturday to pass an emergency ordinance that prohibits offenses involving public nudity or those in a state of nudity, according to the Town of Ocean City.

The ordinance states that "there is no constitutional right for an individual to appear in public nude or in a state of nudity. Whatever personal right one has to be nude or in a state of nudity that right becomes subject to government interest and regulation when one seeks to exercise in public."

Additionally, the ordinance states that the "equal protection clause does not demand that things that are different in fact be treated the same in law, nor that a government pretend there are no physiological differences between men and women."

The council voted unanimously in favor of the emergency ordinance. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Salisbury Police Begin Homicide Investigation

    Saturday, June 10 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-06-10 09:12:03 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-06-10 20:08:34 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

  • Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    Saturday, June 10 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-10 18:50:31 GMT
    The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.The Ocean City Council passed an emergency ordinance on public nudity on beaches.

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

    While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity. 

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    Friday, June 9 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-06-09 23:26:28 GMT
    Friday, June 9 2017 10:44 PM EDT2017-06-10 02:44:06 GMT

    DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...

    More

    DOVER, Del. -- James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. "I've never thought I'd say this, but I'm excited to go to jail," he said. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctio...

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Friday Morning Shooting in OC Leaves Visitors Worried

    Friday Morning Shooting in OC Leaves Visitors Worried

    People react to the shooting that occurred on 33rd st and Philadelphia Ave early Friday morning.

    Ocean City Police say the responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street at around 2:45 AM.

    After responding, police say they found a vehicle with bullet holes that is now impounded as evidence.

    More

    People react to the shooting that occurred on 33rd st and Philadelphia Ave early Friday morning.

    Ocean City Police say the responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 33rd Street at around 2:45 AM.

    After responding, police say they found a vehicle with bullet holes that is now impounded as evidence.

    More

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More

    James Bailey of New Castle was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday. He's among the 14 graduating officers who will work at Vaughn, the site of February's deadly hostage situation, in which a correctional officer died. The incident led to an independent review of the causes behind the hostage situation and authors of the initial findings said the prison was mismanaged and drastically understaffed.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices