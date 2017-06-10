Ocean City Council Passes Emergency Ordinance on Beach Nudity

OCEAN CITY, Md.- While the Worcester County States' Attorney waits for an opinion from the Maryland Attorney General's Office, the Ocean City Council has passed local legislation on beach nudity.

This comes after a woman expressed her desire to be go topless on Ocean City's beach, WBOC previously reported.

However, Ocean City officials do not approve of public nudity, according to a release from the Town of Ocean City.

The Ocean City Council met Saturday to pass an emergency ordinance that prohibits offenses involving public nudity or those in a state of nudity, according to the Town of Ocean City.

The ordinance states that "there is no constitutional right for an individual to appear in public nude or in a state of nudity. Whatever personal right one has to be nude or in a state of nudity that right becomes subject to government interest and regulation when one seeks to exercise in public."

Additionally, the ordinance states that the "equal protection clause does not demand that things that are different in fact be treated the same in law, nor that a government pretend there are no physiological differences between men and women."

The council voted unanimously in favor of the emergency ordinance.