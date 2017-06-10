Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Second Deadly Overnight Shooting

SALISBURY, Md.- Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.

Jaquanta S. Walton, 20, was pronounced dead early this morning at Peninsula Regional Medical Center, police said.

Around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Salisbury Police Department were dispatched to PRMC after a call about a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were told that the victim was dead, and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was requested to assume the investigation, police said.

Early investigation indicates that Walton and a friend were leaving a party at the VFW in the 800 block of West Main Street early Saturday morning. While in the parking lot, Walton was allegedly approached by an unknown suspect who shot him at least once in the torso, before running away, police said.

No one else was injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. 

Investigators have no indication at this time that the shooting is related to the other deadly shooting in Salisbury that occurred about 45 minutes earlier, police said. 

