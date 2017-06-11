Nanticoke River Gets Annual Report Card

June 10, 2017 - The winning numbers for Saturday's Powerball Jackpot drawing were 20 - 26 - 32 - 38 - 58, and the Powerball number was 3. The PowerPlay was 2X.More
WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - A scheduled rocket launch from Wallops Island has been postponed again. Haze and wind conditions at the launch site forced the scrub of the launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket. The rocket is going to release man-made colored clouds so scientists will be able to study the ionosphere. It will release 10 special canisters that contain a colored vapor that forms artificial, luminescent clouds.More
DELMAR, DE - some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.More
Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.More
Police are investigating another unrelated overnight shooting in Wicomico County that left a Salisbury man dead, according to the Maryland State Police Department.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
A Virginia man was killed Wednesday night following a crash in West Ocean City along Route 50, according to Maryland State Police.
A preliminary investigation indicates Nicolas Lawrence Quental, 19, of Manassas Park, Va., was driving westbound on Route 50 when for unknown reasons, he traveled into the center median and hit a tree, police said. Troopers said Quental was thrown from the car, then the car caught fire.More
In a memo sent out to all Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday, Capt. Butch Arbin said the policy that has been in effect since May 20 is to document complaints of toplessness on a minor incident form but not to go up to the topless women, even if beach goers request it. Some beachgoers we spoke to were in agreement...some said they had concerns.More
Last August Chelsea Covington, a woman known to walk around topless, asked the Town of Ocean City to allow her to sunbathe bare-chested. The Town of Ocean City reached out to the Maryland Attorney General's Office for guidance on the issue. The situation still lingers nearly one year later.More