Nanticoke River Gets Annual Report Card

VIENNA, Md.- The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance released the 2016 Nanticoke River report card on Saturday at Trap Pond State Park.

The river and its creeks received a C+, both down from grade received in 2015, according to the NWA.

The lower grade is likely due to heavy, localized rain events during the summer and fall of 2016, the NWA said.

Additionally, samples were collected at a site on the Transquaking River that has shown very high bacteria counts in the past. Dr. Mark Frana at Salisbury University's Bacterial Source Tracking Lab analyzed the samples against multiple human DNA markers, and all sample tested positive, albeit at low levels. This indicates that human activity, including a faulty septic tank or direct sewage flow, is partially responsible for the high bacteria counts at the site, according to the report.

During the 2016 season, over 40 citizen scientists helped monitor sites, gathering samples and taking measurements every other week from late March through early November. The program recently achieved Tier 3 status for its tidal data, which means that agencies can now use the data for policy and management decisions, the NWA said.

To read the report card in depth, you can download it here.