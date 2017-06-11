UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

DELMAR, DE -    There is good news concerning Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday, according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

The long-time racetrack owner was burned on Wednesday morning when an electric fuel pump at the racetrack caused a flash fire. At the time, the fire marshal reported that Cathell was being treated for second and third-degree burns to twenty percent of his body.  
 
The good news tonight is that Charlie Cathell, owner of Delaware International Speedway is back home and expected to recover, after that accidental fire in Delmar.

