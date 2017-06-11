UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

DELMAR, DE - There is good news concerning Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday, according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

The long-time racetrack owner was burned on Wednesday morning when an electric fuel pump at the racetrack caused a flash fire. At the time, the fire marshal reported that Cathell was being treated for second and third-degree burns to twenty percent of his body.



