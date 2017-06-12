Del. Senate to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Del. Senate to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase

DOVER, Del. (AP) - The state Senate is poised to vote on legislation increasing Delaware's current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years.
    
Tuesday's scheduled vote comes after a similar measure stalled in the General Assembly last year.
    
The bill would increase the minimum wage in four 50-cent increments, starting Oct. 1, to $10.25 an hour in October 2020.
    
After 2020, the minimum wage would increase by a percentage equal to the cost-of-living adjustment under the federal Social Security Act.
    
A similar bill passed the Democrat-led Senate last year but stalled in the House amid opposition from small-business owners.
    
Supporters say an increase would help struggling low-wage earners. Opponents believe it would lead to businesses hiring fewer workers and passing on any wage increase to consumers, making goods and services more expensive.
 

