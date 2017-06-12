"Beat the Peak" Alert Issued for Monday Afternoon - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

"Beat the Peak" Alert Issued for Monday Afternoon

Due to the extremely warm temperatures and high energy use, Delaware Electric Cooperative and Choptank Electric Cooperative are asking their members to voluntarily conserve or limit energy usage between 4 and 7 p.m. today, Monday, June 12.

According to the co-ops, energy usage is expected to peak during the aforementioned periods of time. During times of peak energy usage, the co-ops said they will be purchasing power from the market at premium prices. However, the co-ops say that when members conserve during times of peak energy use, their cost for power drops. 

During the aforementioned "peak" time period, the co-ops are asking their members to turn off all unnecessary lights and appliances that may not be needed. The co-ops are also asking their members to delay major appliance usage until the alert time is over. Members are also recommended to consider grilling outside instead of using the oven or stove top.

Another important step to take include raising the thermostat a few degrees during these "peak" times.

For co-ops members who have signed up for a "Beat the Peak" in-home indicator, the yellow indicator on the device will light up when an alert period is approaching. When it's time to conserve, the red light on the indicator will light and will remain on until the alert time is over.

