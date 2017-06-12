Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

Posted: Jun 12, 2017 07:34 AM Updated:
Brooke Mulford (Photo credit: Blessings for Brooke) Brooke Mulford (Photo credit: Blessings for Brooke)
A recent photo of Brooke Mulford (Photo credit: Blessings for Brooke Facebook page) A recent photo of Brooke Mulford (Photo credit: Blessings for Brooke Facebook page)
Brooke Mulford when she was 4. Brooke Mulford when she was 4.
Brooke Mulford with her mother, Amy Stanton Mulford. (Photo: City of Salisbury Facebook page) Brooke Mulford with her mother, Amy Stanton Mulford. (Photo: City of Salisbury Facebook page)

SALISBURY, Md.- A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer.

Brooke Mulford died early Monday at her home in New Jersey. Brooke, 12, was born and raised in Salisbury, Maryland but moved to New Jersey to be closer to her doctors. Her mother posted the news on her Facebook page Monday.

And while Brooke may be gone, she will not be forgotten by anyone she met.

It was around Christmas of 2008 when 4-year-old Brooke first became sick.  It started on Christmas eve as a pain in her leg. Soon she couldn't straighten her legs and started running a fever. Doctors scrambled to figure out what was wrong with her. It was 10 days later at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when the horrible news arrived: Brooke had a very aggressive form of cancer called neuroblastoma.

Treatment began immediately and for the next nine years Brooke would be in and out of the hospital. She underwent several rounds of chemotherapy, four surgeries, two stem cell transplants and clinical trials.

With her loving mom Amy always by her side, Brooke spent much of her young life in pain. But through it all, she never gave up, never lost hope and never stopped smiling. 

The Brooke Mulford Foundation was started to aimed at raising money and awareness for pediatric cancer on Delmarva. Brooke's story immediately captured the hearts and minds of people - not only across Delmarva - but wherever she went.

Brooke would throw out the first pitch at a Red Sox game a few years back, to a standing ovation. She has had visits from actors and athletes, and face timed with Olympic gold medalists.

Brooke's spirit and love of life resonated with everyone she met - and through all the pain - she was always grateful for all of her support.

Brooke was 12-years-old. 

On Monday morning, Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced that "in honor and celebration of the life of Brooke Mulford, and as a gesture of gratitude for the love and joy that she brought to everyone whose heart she touched, all city flags will be flown at half-mast until further notice." Day also said a silent vigil will be held at the fountain in the Salisbury City Park from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Monday. 

There will be no speakers and no agenda for this gathering," the mayor said. "Citizens are encouraged to attend and reflect or pray as they see fit, silently, in honor and support of Brooke, her family, and all of those who suffer the heartbreak of pediatric cancer."

According to Day, the fountain in the park will remain illuminated in gold until further notice.

Also on the web: Blessings for Brooke Facebook page

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Maryland, DC Attorneys General Suing Trump

    Maryland, DC Attorneys General Suing Trump

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:23 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:23:39 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:58 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:58:29 GMT

    The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia say they will sue Donald Trump on Monday, alleging he has violated the Constitution by taking payments from foreign governments as president.

    More

    The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia have announced they've filed suit against President Donald Trump, alleging he violated the Constitution by retaining ties to a sprawling global business empire.

    More

  • Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehoboth Beach

    Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehoboth Beach

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:45:52 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:56:07 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    A six-year-old is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach. 

    More

    A 6-year-old boy is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

    More

  • Delaware Veterans Home Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    Delaware Veterans Home Celebrates 10th Anniversary

    Monday, June 12 2017 12:27 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:27:43 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 12:53 PM EDT2017-06-12 16:53:39 GMT

    The Delaware Veterans Home turned 10 years old on Monday.

    More

    The Delaware Veterans Home turned 10-years-old on Monday, a milestone celebrated as a comeback due to the center's past.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Found Dead in McDonald's Bathroom

    Woman Found Dead in McDonald's Bathroom

    Sunday, June 11 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 20:51:22 GMT
    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:27:04 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night. 

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night. 

    More

  • UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

    UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:04:27 GMT
    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:09:58 GMT

    DELMAR, DE -    some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

    More

    DELMAR, DE -    some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

    More

  • Del. Senate to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase

    Del. Senate to Vote on Minimum Wage Increase

    Monday, June 12 2017 4:43 AM EDT2017-06-12 08:43:37 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 4:43 AM EDT2017-06-12 08:43:37 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)

    The state Senate is poised to vote on legislation increasing Delaware's current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years.

    More

    The state Senate is poised to vote on legislation increasing Delaware's current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years.

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    Delmarva Mourns the Loss of Brooke Mulford

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

    A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.

    More

  • Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Brooke Mulford's Parents Say Her Fight Is Almost Over

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

    Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.

    More

  • Updated: Va. Man Killed in Fiery Crash in West Ocean City

    Updated: Va. Man Killed in Fiery Crash in West Ocean City

    A Virginia man was killed Wednesday night following a crash in West Ocean City along Route 50, according to Maryland State Police.

    A preliminary investigation indicates Nicolas Lawrence Quental, 19, of Manassas Park, Va., was driving westbound on Route 50 when for unknown reasons, he traveled into the center median and hit a tree, police said. Troopers said Quental was thrown from the car, then the car caught fire.

    More

    A Virginia man was killed Wednesday night following a crash in West Ocean City along Route 50, according to Maryland State Police.

    A preliminary investigation indicates Nicolas Lawrence Quental, 19, of Manassas Park, Va., was driving westbound on Route 50 when for unknown reasons, he traveled into the center median and hit a tree, police said. Troopers said Quental was thrown from the car, then the car caught fire.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices