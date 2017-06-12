Dorchester County Traffic Stop Leads to Suspected Heroin Dealer's Arrest

HURLOCK, Md.- A Hurlock man accused of distributing fentanyl-laced heroin throughout Dorchester County is behind bars on numerous charges.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips, on Thursday, June 7, members of the Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Police Department, Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force and the Dorchester County States Attorney’s Office, executed three search & seizure warrants on 37-year-old Brian D. Newcomb of 4942 Skinners Run Road in Hurlock.

Phillips said Newcomb was the main suspect and target of a 3-month investigation into the illegal transportation and distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin in Cambridge and around Dorchester County.

Phillips said when detectives attempted to stop Newcomb on Mt. Zion Road where it intersects with Skinners Run Road, he intentionally rammed an occupied sheriff's patrol car .

Phillips said Newcomb was removed from his vehicle and the subsequent search revealed $240.40 in cash, three cellphones, under 10 grams of marijuana and 200 individually packaged baggies of fentanyl-laced heroin. The weight of the heroin was 2.2 ounces, according to Phillips.

Newcomb was charged with multiple traffic violations as well as two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, possession of a large amount of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute paraphernalia. He was ordered held without bond.

No officers were injured during the traffic stop, according to the sheriff. Additional charges are possible, Phillips said.