Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

DOVER, Del.- Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover.

Dover police said 31-year-old Ashley Shaffer of Smyrna was driving northbound on Bay Road around 6:40 p.m. when she swerved near the intersection of the north Blue Hen Corporate Center entrance. As a result, police say the car rotated and then rolled at least three times, throwing three young boys from the vehicle.

According to police, the boys, ages 4-, 5- and 8 respectively - were seated in the back of the SUV but without seat belts or car/booster seats. The younger two boys were treated for minor injuries at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital and released, while police said the 8-year-old suffered a head injury and is listed in critical condition at A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital in Wilmington.

Police said Shaffer stated she was changing the radio as she approached the intersection and noticed the light had turned red. That's when she said she suddenly swerved to avoid traffic that was in the intersection at the time.

Shaffer was charged with multiple traffic offenses and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to police.