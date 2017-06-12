Delaware Veterans Home Celebrates 10th Anniversary

MILFORD, Del.- The Delaware Veterans Home turned 10-years-old on Monday, a milestone celebrated as a comeback due to the center's past.

Gov. John Carney, U.S.Sen. Tom Carper, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and many other elected officials celebrated the occasion at the Milford facility. Many highlighted the home's success in recent years, garnering a 100 person wait list, according to Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long. The home provides medical care and social support services. Amenities include a library, various activities and 24 hour visiting hours so veterans can always be connected to their families.

"When you think about it, this is probably the most important way we can provide service to our veterans, Carney said. "At a time when they need us the most, to provide quality care for them in the twilight of their lives."

The turnaround of the facility by director William Peterson was met with thunderous applause. In 2008, the home received a substandard two star rating from the federal government for insufficient care and policies. But by 2011, it received a five star rating and a zero deficiency survey from the federal Veterans Administration.

Carper pledged to further support Delaware's veterans in the years to come.

"We will do so not because of the words on the Constitution, but because of the men and women who served, who risked their lives, who gave their lives to make those words on the constitution real," he said.

For more on the Delaware Veterans Home, click here.