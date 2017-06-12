Pennsylvania Boy Hit By Car in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- A 6-year-old boy is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach.

According to police, it happened Sunday around 7:30 p.m. Police say Ross Weise of Lititz, Pennsylvania, was in the front yard of a property on the north side of Maryland Avenue and entered the roadway where his father was retrieving items from a parked vehicle.

Police say that at that time, 76-year-old Nicholas Rosello of Dover was headed westbound on Maryland Avenue, at what witnesses described as a normal speed, when the front of his car hit 6-year-old Ross. Because of the vehicles parked along the shoulder of the road, police say Rosello's view of the boy was obstructed.

Police say when Ross was hit, he was knocked to the ground. He was transported from the scene to Rehoboth Elementary School, where he was transferred to a helicopter and flown to Nemours Alfred I. duPont Hospital for unknown non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time as a result of the investigation.