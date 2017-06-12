Brooke Reese

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia say they will sue Donald Trump on Monday, alleging he has violated the Constitution by taking payments from foreign governments as president.More
A six-year-old is being treated for injuries at a Wilmington hospital after being hit by a car in Rehoboth Beach.More
The Delaware Veterans Home turned 10 years old on Monday.More
The Delaware Veterans Home turned 10-years-old on Monday, a milestone celebrated as a comeback due to the center's past.More
Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night.More
DELMAR, DE - some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.More
The state Senate is poised to vote on legislation increasing Delaware's current $8.25 minimum wage by $2 over four years.More
A girl who captured the hearts of many people across Delmarva has lost her nearly lifelong battle with cancer. Brooke Mulford died early Monday. She was 12.More
Amy Mulford, Brooke's mother, released a statement on Tuesday saying doctors have done all the can for her daughter, who has been fighting cancer since 2009.More
A Virginia man was killed Wednesday night following a crash in West Ocean City along Route 50, according to Maryland State Police.
A preliminary investigation indicates Nicolas Lawrence Quental, 19, of Manassas Park, Va., was driving westbound on Route 50 when for unknown reasons, he traveled into the center median and hit a tree, police said. Troopers said Quental was thrown from the car, then the car caught fire.More
