Brooke Reese is a born and bred Salisbury native. She graduated cum laude from Salisbury University in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in communication arts. While there she served as the university's television station general manager and the chapter president for the Society of Professional Journalists.

Brooke interned at WBOC and Piedmont Airlines in Salisbury.

Brooke enjoys food, movies and of course, the beach. She's excited to begin her career right here on Delmarva with the support of her family and friends.