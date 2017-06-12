Kylie Winkler joined WBOC in June 2017 as a reporter.

She graduated cum laude from Temple University in 2017 where she received her bachelor's degree in journalism. During her four years at Temple, she worked for the digital cable station TUTV. She was a part of the live weekly news show, Temple Update. There she was able to report at the 2016 Democratic National Convention as well as be a main anchor and sports reporter for the show. She also served as a London correspondent during her semester abroad in England.

Prior to working at WBOC, Kylie interned at Fox29 Good Day Philadelphia and NBC10. She also was a junior reporter at Fox29 during her senior year of college, having stories air on the Good Day Weekend show.

Originally from Philadelphia, Kylie is excited to call Salisbury her new home. When she's not working you can find her at the beach, traveling, exploring new parts of Delmarva, or spending time with her friends and family.