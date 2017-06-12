Caroline Coles - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Caroline Coles

Caroline Coles joined the WBOC team in June 2017 as a reporter. Caroline graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in May 2017  and couldn't be more excited to call the Eastern Shore her home.

Before coming to the Eastern Shore, she interned for Ann Curry, MSNBC, The Today Show, and NBC4 in New York City.  While at NBC she covered everything from international refugee stories to breaking local news stories. Born in Atlanta, Caroline grew up in Columbia, Maryland. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Caroline graduated from Howard University with a B.A. in broadcast journalism. She dedicates much of her time to mentoring young girls.

In her spare time, Caroline enjoys attending church services, spending quality time with her family, trying new things in the kitchen and traveling to warm places. For story tips, and/or to just say hello, please contact her at caroline.coles25@gmail.com .You can also follow her on Twitter @caroline_coles2.

  • Troopers Search for Driver in Ocean View Hit-and-run

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:53:39 GMT
    Delaware State Police are looking for a driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that left a man injured in Ocean View on Monday morning.

  • Woman Found Dead in Dover Yard

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:29:35 GMT
    Dover police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found lying in a yard in the area of College Road and Conwell Street on Monday morning. 

  • Updated: Suspect Arrested, More Sought in Salisbury Murder

    Monday, June 12 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:25:06 GMT
    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

  • Woman Found Dead in McDonald's Bathroom

    Sunday, June 11 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 20:51:22 GMT
    Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night. 

  • Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:25:03 GMT
    Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

  • UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:04:27 GMT
    DELMAR, DE -    some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

