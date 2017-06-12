Caroline Coles joined the WBOC team in June 2017 as a reporter. Caroline graduated from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in May 2017 and couldn't be more excited to call the Eastern Shore her home.

Before coming to the Eastern Shore, she interned for Ann Curry, MSNBC, The Today Show, and NBC4 in New York City. While at NBC she covered everything from international refugee stories to breaking local news stories. Born in Atlanta, Caroline grew up in Columbia, Maryland. A member of the National Association of Black Journalists, Caroline graduated from Howard University with a B.A. in broadcast journalism. She dedicates much of her time to mentoring young girls.

In her spare time, Caroline enjoys attending church services, spending quality time with her family, trying new things in the kitchen and traveling to warm places. For story tips, and/or to just say hello, please contact her at caroline.coles25@gmail.com .You can also follow her on Twitter @caroline_coles2.