Amy Lu reports for WBOC's Mid-Shore Bureau. She's a recent graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism where she specialized in Video Broadcast Journalism. Before Columbia, Amy graduated from New York University in 2016 where she received her B.A. in broadcast journalism and politics.

Throughout college, Amy also interned at several local and national news outlets including MSNBC, Vice on HBO, ABC Newsone, and NY1 Spectrum News. She briefly worked as a Production Coordinator at Dateline NBC where she helped producers and hosts with the series, "On Assignment."

In her free time, Amy enjoys reading memoirs, meeting new people, watching food videos, and most of all, curling up with her cat and watching her favorite TV show, "Three's Company."

Originally from Boulder, Colorado, Amy has also lived in Shanghai, China, Accra, Ghana, and New York City. She's very excited to be in the Eastern Shore and to call it her new home!