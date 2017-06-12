Amy Lu - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Amy Lu

Amy Lu reports for WBOC's Mid-Shore Bureau. She's a recent graduate of Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism where she specialized in Video Broadcast Journalism. Before Columbia, Amy graduated from New York University in 2016 where she received her B.A. in broadcast journalism and politics.

Throughout college, Amy also interned at several local and national news outlets including MSNBC, Vice on HBO, ABC Newsone, and NY1 Spectrum News. She briefly worked as a Production Coordinator at Dateline NBC where she helped producers and hosts with the series, "On Assignment."

In her free time, Amy enjoys reading memoirs, meeting new people, watching food videos, and most of all, curling up with her cat and watching her favorite TV show, "Three's Company."

Originally from Boulder, Colorado, Amy has also lived in Shanghai, China, Accra, Ghana, and New York City. She's very excited to be in the Eastern Shore and to call it her new home!

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Troopers Search for Driver in Ocean View Hit-and-run

    Troopers Search for Driver in Ocean View Hit-and-run

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:53:39 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:58:25 GMT

    Delaware State Police are looking for a driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that left a man injured in Ocean View on Monday morning.

    More

    Delaware State Police are looking for a driver involved in a serious hit-and-run crash that left a man injured in Ocean View on Monday morning.

    More

  • Woman Found Dead in Dover Yard

    Woman Found Dead in Dover Yard

    Monday, June 12 2017 3:29 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:29:35 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:30:24 GMT

    Dover police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found lying in a yard in the area of College Road and Conwell Street on Monday morning. 

    More

    Dover police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a woman was found lying in a yard in the area of College Road and Conwell Street on Monday morning. 

    More

  • Updated: Suspect Arrested, More Sought in Salisbury Murder

    Salisbury Police Continue Homicide Investigation

    Monday, June 12 2017 2:25 PM EDT2017-06-12 18:25:06 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-06-12 19:16:07 GMT

    Salisbury Police have confirmed that a homicide investigation has begun in conjunction with Maryland State Police after an incident early Saturday morning.

    More

    Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman Found Dead in McDonald's Bathroom

    Woman Found Dead in McDonald's Bathroom

    Sunday, June 11 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-06-11 20:51:22 GMT
    Sunday, June 11 2017 10:27 PM EDT2017-06-12 02:27:04 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night. 

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the bathroom of a Long Neck McDonald's last night. 

    More

  • Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:25:03 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:34:04 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

    Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

  • UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

    UPDATE: Racetrack Owner Cathell Released From Baltimore Hospital

    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:04 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:04:27 GMT
    Sunday, June 11 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-06-12 03:09:58 GMT

    DELMAR, DE -    some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

    More

    DELMAR, DE -    some good news Delaware International Speedway owner Charlie Cathell, who was severely burned earlier this week at the racetrack in Sussex County. The 74-year-old Cathell was released from a Baltimore hospital on Sunday according to his son Mark Cathell. The younger Cathell posted on Facebook that doctors do not believe his father will need any skin grafting.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices