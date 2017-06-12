Milford Man Arrested on Stalking Charges

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man has been arrested on stalking charges, according to the Milford Police Department.

David Reisinger, 39, had allegedly been harassing a victim over the course of several months, police said.

Officers learned that Reisinger had allegedly been contacting the victim by phone, through text messages and social media as well as showing up to the victim's place of work, police said.

According to police, Reisinger also allegedly attempted to run the victim off the road in earlier this month.

Reisinger was arrested on June 6 without incident, police said. He was arraigned through Justice of the Peace Court 7 and was released on $2,500 unsecured bail. He has a future court date in Kent County Court of Common Pleas.

A no contact order was put into place between Reisinger and the victim, police said.