Updated: Suspect Arrested, More Sought in Salisbury Murder

SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland State Police homicide investigators have arrested one suspect and are still trying to identify others involved in the early Saturday morning murder of a Salisbury man.

Police announced Monday afternoon that 20-year-old Ryan C. Holden, 20, of Salisbury, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime. He is currently being held in the Wicomico County Detention Center.

Holden is charged in connection with the murder of 57-year-old Anthony Cropper, also of Salisbury. According to investigators, Cropper was shot just after 1 a.m. Saturday after he answered a knock at the door of a friend’s home on Middleneck Drive and exchanged words with several individuals.

MSP Homicide Unit investigators, assisted by the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, conducted numerous interviews and developed evidence and information that led to the identification of Holden as a suspect.

After a review of evidence by the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, State police homicide investigators applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Holden. He was taken into custody by members of the MSP Apprehension Team at this home late Saturday night.

Police said evidence and information indicate others were involved in this homicide.

State police investigators continue to urge anyone with information about those involved in Cropper’s murder to contact police immediately at either the MSP Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101, or the Salisbury PD at 410-548-3165. Callers may remain anonymous. Information may also be provided confidentially online at www.salisburypd.com .